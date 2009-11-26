Electrolux Lehel to meet revenue target

The Hungarian unit of white goods manufacturer Electrolux expects to meet its revenue target for 2009. Revenue for the unit is expected to be around €750 million.

The revenue target however is around 7% below the 2008 figure. The Managing director of Electrolux Lehel, János Takács, attributed this to a good performance in Q1-Q3. The profits were to remain flat, he was cited in an Világgazdaság article in saying.



Electrolux Lehel benefited from production that was moved from Italy to Hungary in 2008. The decision by Electrolux to shut down its production facility in Italy meant that the Hungarian unit had hardly any layoffs at their facilities in Jászberény and Nyíregyháza.