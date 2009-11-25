Solyndra & Sun Systems sign framework agreement

Solyndra has signed a new multi-year framework agreement worth up to $105 million with solar integrator Sun System, based in Milan, Italy.

The solar panels for this Euro-based agreement will be manufactured at Solyndra's facilities in Fremont and Milpitas, California. "As a company focused on cost, performance and reliability we are very happy to announce this partnership. Solyndra’s technology sets a new standard of performance on commercial rooftops compared to conventional PV technologies in terms of installation cost, rooftop loading, non-penetrating wind performance, and energy production per roof,” states Dr. Davide Scarantino , CEO of Sun System.