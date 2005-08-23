Electronics Production | August 23, 2005
Benchmark deploys RapidResponse
Benchmark Electronics deploys Kinaxis RapidResponse to Respond Faster to Change and Deliver Improved Customer Service.
Canada based KinaxisT Corporation, formerly Webplan, a provider of Response Management solutions that deliver operations performance management for manufacturing by rapidly responding to constant volatility at the point-of-action, announced that Benchmark Electronics, Inc., a US Based contract manufacturing provider, with European plants in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has deployed Kinaxis RapidResponse to respond faster to change and deliver improved customer service.
"Our ability to respond to change and do so rapidly is critical to our continued success," said Gayla Delly, chief financial officer (CFO) at Benchmark. "After a thorough review, we found RapidResponse was a key part of our IT solution set going forward that could empower our staff to continue to meet our goals and support Benchmark's continued market leadership."
RapidResponse delivers technology that enables manufacturers to anticipate potential problems, instantly review multiple action alternatives, and align operations to rapidly and effectively respond to changes at the point-of-action. The RapidResponse unique architecture connects directly to front- and back-end systems, supports a continuous flow of information across multiple sites, as well as optimizes the value of existing infrastructure.
The initial project called for a deployment of RapidResponse at two Benchmark manufacturing sites. Using the RapidResponse Deployment Services, the software was integrated with Benchmark's Baan ERP system and began delivering value within the quarter.
Kinaxis stands alone in delivering Response Management solutions that provide operations performance management for manufacturing. By rapidly responding to constant volatility at the point-of-action-where real world variances in demand, supply, product and capacity occur-Kinaxis RapidResponse goes beyond traditionally historic scorecarding and performance metrics to drive collaborative response and manufacturing action. RapidResponse allows global leaders such as Casio, Coty, Honeywell, Jabil Circuit, Raytheon and Solectron to access real-time information and quickly collaborate to reach optimal decisions that align with corporate objectives, and rapidly drive effective action.
"Our ability to respond to change and do so rapidly is critical to our continued success," said Gayla Delly, chief financial officer (CFO) at Benchmark. "After a thorough review, we found RapidResponse was a key part of our IT solution set going forward that could empower our staff to continue to meet our goals and support Benchmark's continued market leadership."
RapidResponse delivers technology that enables manufacturers to anticipate potential problems, instantly review multiple action alternatives, and align operations to rapidly and effectively respond to changes at the point-of-action. The RapidResponse unique architecture connects directly to front- and back-end systems, supports a continuous flow of information across multiple sites, as well as optimizes the value of existing infrastructure.
The initial project called for a deployment of RapidResponse at two Benchmark manufacturing sites. Using the RapidResponse Deployment Services, the software was integrated with Benchmark's Baan ERP system and began delivering value within the quarter.
Kinaxis stands alone in delivering Response Management solutions that provide operations performance management for manufacturing. By rapidly responding to constant volatility at the point-of-action-where real world variances in demand, supply, product and capacity occur-Kinaxis RapidResponse goes beyond traditionally historic scorecarding and performance metrics to drive collaborative response and manufacturing action. RapidResponse allows global leaders such as Casio, Coty, Honeywell, Jabil Circuit, Raytheon and Solectron to access real-time information and quickly collaborate to reach optimal decisions that align with corporate objectives, and rapidly drive effective action.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments