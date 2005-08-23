Benchmark deploys RapidResponse

Benchmark Electronics deploys Kinaxis RapidResponse to Respond Faster to Change and Deliver Improved Customer Service.

Canada based KinaxisT Corporation, formerly Webplan, a provider of Response Management solutions that deliver operations performance management for manufacturing by rapidly responding to constant volatility at the point-of-action, announced that Benchmark Electronics, Inc., a US Based contract manufacturing provider, with European plants in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has deployed Kinaxis RapidResponse to respond faster to change and deliver improved customer service.



"Our ability to respond to change and do so rapidly is critical to our continued success," said Gayla Delly, chief financial officer (CFO) at Benchmark. "After a thorough review, we found RapidResponse was a key part of our IT solution set going forward that could empower our staff to continue to meet our goals and support Benchmark's continued market leadership."



RapidResponse delivers technology that enables manufacturers to anticipate potential problems, instantly review multiple action alternatives, and align operations to rapidly and effectively respond to changes at the point-of-action. The RapidResponse unique architecture connects directly to front- and back-end systems, supports a continuous flow of information across multiple sites, as well as optimizes the value of existing infrastructure.



The initial project called for a deployment of RapidResponse at two Benchmark manufacturing sites. Using the RapidResponse Deployment Services, the software was integrated with Benchmark's Baan ERP system and began delivering value within the quarter.



Kinaxis stands alone in delivering Response Management solutions that provide operations performance management for manufacturing. By rapidly responding to constant volatility at the point-of-action-where real world variances in demand, supply, product and capacity occur-Kinaxis RapidResponse goes beyond traditionally historic scorecarding and performance metrics to drive collaborative response and manufacturing action. RapidResponse allows global leaders such as Casio, Coty, Honeywell, Jabil Circuit, Raytheon and Solectron to access real-time information and quickly collaborate to reach optimal decisions that align with corporate objectives, and rapidly drive effective action.