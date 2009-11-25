Infineon & Nokia partner on LTE Solutions

Infineon and Nokia are to cooperate to develop advanced radio frequency (RF) transceiver solutions. The agreement covers a non-exclusive collaboration to ensure the compatibility and interworking of Nokia’s advanced licensable baseband modem technologies and Infineon’s leading RF solutions.

Nokia and Infineon will work together to ensure that current and future generations of Nokia’s leading licensable modem designs work seamlessly with Infineon’s leading RF transceiver solutions, giving the industry access to complete modem solutions for HSPA (High Speed Packet Access) through LTE (Long Term Evolution) and beyond.



The collaboration involves teams from both companies working on the architectural and system challenges to ensure seamless interoperability and compatibility. Facilitated by this cooperation, both companies will jointly drive the interface standardization for LTE-Advanced enabling data rates of up to 1Gbit/s. Providing a validated system with an open interface will enable a fast roll out of new products and increase competition in the market for advanced modem chipsets.