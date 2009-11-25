Juki secured 9 new projects at productronica

Although the overall number of productronica visitors declined this year, equipment maker Juki Europe registered a 10% increase in visitor numbers compared to 2007. Juki even secured 9 new projects during the show.

During the show, Juki received orders for nine new projects for a total of 13 machines. Six of these machines will go to new JUKI customers. "These extraordinary results make us very optimistic, and show that there are once again budgets for new investments in medium-sized enterprises. The general feeling is that the upturn has started", a statement reads.