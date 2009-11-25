Former Dell staff in Limerick to benefit from €23m help fund

The European Parliament is expected to approve a €23 million help fund for the Irish Dell workers.

The money is to be spend on further education and retraining programs to help the former Dell employees in Limerick, Ireland. But not only former Dell staff is said to benefit from the help fund - former employees from companies such as Flextronics, Sercom or Banta could also see some cash. Those companies were directly affected by Dells decision to move production from Ireland to Poalnd.