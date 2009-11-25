Flextronics to lay off 40 in Sweden

EMS-provider Flextronics is to lay off an additional 40 employees at their facility in Karlskrona, Sweden.

The site manager Andreas Bergström did not want to discuss the number of layoffs, but stated that Flextronics had 'some excess capacity', the local newspaper Sydöstran reported. According to the report, 40 employees will be laid off, affecting both factory and office staff. Negotiations with union representatives are under way.



In December 2008, the company announced to lay off around 100 employees. Since then, another 40 have left the company. The reason was said to be a lower order intake and excess capacity. However, Andreas Bergström said that the new layoffs were not caused by Ericsson's decision to phase out production.



Andreas Bergström told Sydöstran that he is a passionate advocate of the Karlskrona manufacturing facility and he would fight 'til the last to keep production in Sweden.