Trident to distribute NanoChromics Displays

NTERA, a developer of NanoChromics displays using patented nanostructured materials, has appointed Trident Displays to distribute it products in the UK and Benelux countries.

NanoChromics Displays use patented nanostructured materials to create displays that offer improved appearance, performance and cost effectiveness when compared to existing display technologies.



The dark navy characters displayed on either a near white or transparent background give display qualities similar to that of ink on paper. NanoChromics’™ 1v DC operation is currently the lowest drive voltage of any bi-stable technology. Power is only required when the image on the screen is changed, and is not required to maintain the image. Additionally, existing LCD manufacturing lines can be used to produce superior quality NCDs, reducing production costs.



These unique features make this technology ideal for programmable shelf edge labels, watches and calculators, medical devices, metering products, transport, public information and outdoor signage or anywhere where high efficiency and low risk of misreading is required.