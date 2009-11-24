Nokia reduces R&D operations in Japan, lays off 220

Nokia will be reducing its R&D activities in Japan. As previously announced last week, Nokia plans to reduce some of its R&D activities in Finland and Denmark.

Today's announcement will impact approximately 220 employees in Japan. The total number would represent slightly more than 1% of Nokia's R&D personnel globally.



Nokia will continue its sourcing activities in Japan. Japanese manufacturers are important partners who play a critical role in Nokia's global supply-chain strategy and with whom Nokia continues to develop its logistics operations.



The Japanese operation of Nokia Siemens Networks, Nokia's network infrastructure business, is not affected by this announcement and continues uninterrupted.