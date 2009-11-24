Assel with steady growth

Update: The Polish EMS-provider Assel is looking back at another year of steady growth and has a financially sound business.

The EMS-provider has no bank debts and states that they are use their retained earnings. Assel's management stated “Our strategy to maintain a diversified customer base by industry and a conservative approach in terms of financing has paid off. So far, our financials have been very pleasing, especially taking into account the difficult times. Additionally, we have made a number of investments in equipment, as well as expanded our engineering and strategic purchasing departments. The idea behind these steps incorporates further expansion of our client base and an ability to add value through offering a comprehensive range of solutions surrounding the manufacturing process”.



The company has recently announced investments in new equipment, such as an Agilent/HP 3070i and X-ray test equipment (evertiq reported.) This is said to be only the first step in a series of investment to improve the quality of the production process.