Foxconn, Flextronics, TPV in battle over Sony order

Sony has decided to outsource orders for LCD TV from its plant in Spain to EMS providers.

Accoring to Chinese Economic Daily News, Foxconn may receive the LCD orders from Sony in Spain. However TPV Technology and Flextronics is also fighting to get the orders.



According to Digitimes Foxconn will most likely receive the orders as its subsidiary Innolux will become the largest panel maker, due to the recent merger with Chi Mei Optoelectronics.