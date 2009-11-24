Large demand on components

What looked to be a dip in October orders is now a continued climb skyward, and the 12-month average, flat according to previous data, has also taken a turn upward, according to ECA.

“This was what we were hoping to see but it wasn’t indicated in the original October report,” says Bob Willis, ECA president. “In addition to the October data, we received information from the past several months showing that the market has been rising steadily since July, a good sign that we are in the midst of a recovery.”