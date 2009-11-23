Mydata to focus on software

A new version of Mydata's jet printer for solder paste application, MY500, was shown at this year's Productronica. Mydata claims that teh new version is 10% and the devleopment focus was clearly in software.

The software Flowline was already developed in 2007, when it was just a concept however. Flowline is primarily intended for OEMs who have many different variations of the same product and want to optimize the use of the machines. Flowline facilitates the preparation work so that all interruptions to switch component feeders will be kept to a minimum.



Mydata has also released a self-developed product, called Mycenter. Together with Myplan, it is designed to optimize the placement speed or downtime. An additional software from Mydata is Mytrace (for traceability). The company showed at productronica how the assembly machine can read the barcodes on each card through a camera, and thus obtain traceability at the individual level, according to etn.se