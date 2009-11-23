1 in 3 laptops fail over 3 years

An analysis of 30,000 new laptops from SquareTrade has found that around 31% of all laptops will fail during their first three years.

The malfunction rate (malfunctions from normal usage) at year 3 exceeds 20%, showing a sharp rise from year 2 to year 3. While only 5% of laptops failed from malfunctions during their first year, the study finds that we have to add an additional 8% fail in each subsequent year.Accidents account for a further 11% of laptops to break over 3 years, pushing the end result up to almost 31%. “Given that the typical laptop endures more use and abuse than nearly any other consumer electronic device (with the possible exception of cell phones), it is not surprising to see such high failure rates”, the study finds.This image has a zoom-fuction.According to the study, ASUS and Toshiba are the most reliable laptop manufacturers (relative reliability). Both of the companies see their forecasted 3 year malfunction rate under 16%. Laptops from Hewlett-Packard – ranked as industry leader by IDC – were considered the least reliable with a forecasted 3 year malfunction rate of more than 25%. Acer – ranked as top 2 – and Gateway did not fare considerable better and received a forecast of around 23%.-----