Re-use of old Simclar site in Scotland on its way?

The former production site of electronics company Simclar seems to have a possible chance of being used again.

Local media reports that an unnamed company has been looking at two facilities in Ayrshire – one of them being the former Simclar facility in Irvine. The Irvine Herald however states that the interested party is the aerosol manufacturer Barony Universal Products.



The former Simclar production has been viewed as a potential location for a storage and distribution centre. However, the company is apparently also looking at the former SCI facility. No further details are known.