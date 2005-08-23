Asustek's motherboard production <br>to be transferred to Flextronics

Asustek Computer announced that EMS giant Flextronics will take over 20% of the manufacturing of Asustek's motherboards.

Flextronics will under the outsourcing agreement also help Asustek with desktop PC assembly. This is reported by DigiTimes but Asustek has according to DigiTimes not confirmed.