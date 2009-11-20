Sony to increase its outsourcing production of TV's to 40%

The electronics company plans to return its LCD TV business to profitability during the next fiscal year, planning on a 20% market share on a unit basis (by 2013).

To achieve this, the company plans to increase the proportion of its outsourced production to 40%, as part of its announced 3-year-restructuring plan. The estimated share of outsourced production in 2009 stands at around 20%.



Additional to that, Sony also plans to increase its global market share (in LCD TV) from roughly 14% (in 2008) to around 20% by 2013.