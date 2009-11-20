Sony Ericsson to close down more development units

The newly announced site closures are part of an ongoing restructuring plan. Sony Ericsson is to consolidate its development operations and plans to close down in Seattle; Miami; San Diego (all in the USA), Kista (Sweden) and Chennai (India).

The telecom-giant plans to consolidate all product development in its units in Redwood Shores (USA), Lund (Sweden), Tokyo (Japan) and Beijing (China). This is all part of a restructuring plan that the company announced in April this year - planning to reduce the global headcount by around 2000. Restructuring is said to be finihed by mid-2010.