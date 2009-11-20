TT electronics first with rail approval in China

TT electronics's (ims) facility in Suzhou, China now is China’s first EMS provider to pass the International Rail Industry Standard (IRIS), qualifying it to be supplier to the global rail industry.

According to Byron Zhang, Manufacturing Director at the TT electronics site in Suzhou, “IRIS is an exceptionally demanding standard. Achieving it involved passing a challenging audit procedure and means that our business and other processes have been thoroughly validated by an experienced audit team, looking at all aspects of the way that we operate.”



“By receiving IRIS certification, TT electronics is better equipped to work with and serve major manufacturers in the railway sector, and provides an excellent opportunity for continued growth”, said John Molloy, Divisional Chief Executive for TT electronics integrated manufacturing services. Although this standard is a requirement mainly for rail industry customers, it validates for all of our customers that our operations are to the highest quality standard.”