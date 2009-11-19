Continental invest in Hungary

Continental's Chassis & Safety Division has invested in its Veszprém site in Hungary and opened the new test track. The plan is to create around 70 additional jobs by 2012; as many as 40 of them will be involved in vehicle development.

The new test track for ABS and ESC systems consists of high friction, low friction and rough road test sections; altogether, it is over one kilometer long. "We are building up our global development work precisely in countries like Hungary so as to satisfy the worldwide demand for these technologies in the most cost-effective way and by using the best design engineers", said Dr. Ralf Cramer, Member of the Executive Board Continental AG and President, Chassis & Safety Division, at the opening ceremony.The new test track for ABS and ESC systems consists of high friction, low friction and rough road test sections; altogether, it is over one kilometer long.Continental's Veszprém site, opened in 1993 and now with a workforce of over 1,000, manufactures wheelspeed sensors and sensor clusters as components for the anti-lock braking system (ABS) and the electronic stability control (ESC).The site's development center, opened in 2001, currently employs over 180 engineers, mainly engaged in software development. Continental, one of the three largest employers in the region, intends to continue to expand its Veszprém site into a state-of-the-art development center over the next few years and invest in the essential infrastructure.