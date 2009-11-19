Electronics Production | November 19, 2009
Continental invest in Hungary
Continental's Chassis & Safety Division has invested in its Veszprém site in Hungary and opened the new test track. The plan is to create around 70 additional jobs by 2012; as many as 40 of them will be involved in vehicle development.
The new test track for ABS and ESC systems consists of high friction, low friction and rough road test sections; altogether, it is over one kilometer long. "We are building up our global development work precisely in countries like Hungary so as to satisfy the worldwide demand for these technologies in the most cost-effective way and by using the best design engineers", said Dr. Ralf Cramer, Member of the Executive Board Continental AG and President, Chassis & Safety Division, at the opening ceremony.
The new test track for ABS and ESC systems consists of high friction, low friction and rough road test sections; altogether, it is over one kilometer long.
Continental's Veszprém site, opened in 1993 and now with a workforce of over 1,000, manufactures wheelspeed sensors and sensor clusters as components for the anti-lock braking system (ABS) and the electronic stability control (ESC).
The site's development center, opened in 2001, currently employs over 180 engineers, mainly engaged in software development. Continental, one of the three largest employers in the region, intends to continue to expand its Veszprém site into a state-of-the-art development center over the next few years and invest in the essential infrastructure.
The new test track for ABS and ESC systems consists of high friction, low friction and rough road test sections; altogether, it is over one kilometer long.
Continental's Veszprém site, opened in 1993 and now with a workforce of over 1,000, manufactures wheelspeed sensors and sensor clusters as components for the anti-lock braking system (ABS) and the electronic stability control (ESC).
The site's development center, opened in 2001, currently employs over 180 engineers, mainly engaged in software development. Continental, one of the three largest employers in the region, intends to continue to expand its Veszprém site into a state-of-the-art development center over the next few years and invest in the essential infrastructure.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments