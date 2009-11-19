Kitron with volume production in Lithuania

Kitron has received confirmation from Otrum to be chosen as supplier for their new ODM product.

Kitron has assisted Otrum in the industrialisation of the product and has now been chosen as supplier also for the volume manufacturing, following a process where other vendors have been involved.



The industrialisation has taken place in Kitrons NPI (New Product Introduction) department in Arendal, while the volume manufacturing will take place at Kitrons factory in Lithuania.



The new product is expected to have a turnover for Kitron totalling approximately NOK 35 million over a three year period. The product will be in manufacturing in the second quarter of 2010.