Foxconn fire nearly 600

EMS Provider Foxconn Electronics says it will fire almost 600 permanent or fixed-term employees at its plants in Finland.

According to a labour union spokes person, Foxconn Finland will fire 600 employees at its plant in Finland as it plans to relocate part of the subsidiary's work to its plant in Hungary. Originally Foxconn announced that 300 employees will be redundant.



Foxconn vice president Timo Harju said the company would divulge the final numbers to personnel on Tuesday.



Foxconn will also reveal on Tuesday whether it will close its plant in Hollola or the one in Lahti in southern Finland.