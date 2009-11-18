SVI's factory in Bangkadi Thailand

SVI to open new plant

Thailand based EMS provider SVI Public Company Ltd., with large sales in Northern Europe, has an investment budget of about USD 10 million for the next year.

According to Bangkok Post, the amount marks a 40% increase from the company's normal investment budget per year. The new plant will be operational during 2010. SVI is also expanding its supplier base to Taiwanese and US electronics firms in addition to broadening its existing supply base in China and Europe, Bangkok Post reported.



SVI posted quarterly consolidated revenue for the 3rd Quarter 2009 at USD 43 million, a decrease of 9.0% QoQ and 25.8% YoY, mainly related to industrial control product, while demand in office automation still firm. The booking in the 3rd quarter was stronger that the previous one, but raw materials component shortage had reduced our ability to meet the demand resulting in much lower revenue than actual requirements. This came about as a result of global economic crisis that had the suppliers driven down their inventory throughout the supply chain from the beginning of 2009. A sudden jump in demand and at the lowest inventory level during 3rd quarter had dried up the supply chain resulting in shortage of critical components to support the company 3rd quarter production. Booking also came in the later part of the quarter. The latest economic and electronic industry indices have shown positive signs of recovery which it has already seen an upturn in products demand. This demand is expected to continue in the next coming quarters. Total consolidated gross profit for the 3rd quarter 2009 was about USD 5.5 million.