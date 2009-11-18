Vogt electronic now officially named Sumida

The German electronics group Vogt electronic now trades under the name of Sumida (November 16, 2009).

On 22 January this year, VOGT electronic AG and Sumida VOGT GmbH, a 100% owned subsidiary of Japan's Sumida Corporation, announced the signing of a domination agreement. The change of the trade name completes this process. All companies of the group - such as Vogt electronics, Vogt EMS or Vogt Components & Modules - will trade under the name of Sumida, according to information evertiq has received.