Stress test at 85°C for electronics

The latest demands of the automotive industry require the suppliers to take a functional test of PCBs and electronic assemblies with a duration of one hour at a temperature of 85°C.

In order to fulfill these requirements, two different solutions can be used, which primarily depend on the quantity of the DUTs that basically come into question. Moreover the solution strategy should be adapted to the manufacturing location and production environment specific to the country.One solution is for small to mid quantities. Here, the usage of temperature chambers, in which the products are continuously tested, is suggested. A disadvantage of this solution variant is the very laborious manual assembly of such chambers. More over the mechanical development and the wiring of the cabinets are associated with high investment costs. In addition extremely complex test systems are needed for all DUTs to take the stress test simultaneously.This image has a zoom-function.To test assemblies with high temperature in large quantitites, test systems with a high efficiency and output are definitely necessary. For these requirements the use of temperature tunnel systems with continuous treatment of parts is considerably more economical.The demand of the automotive industry is a function test with constant contacting of the products at 85° C. Basically we have to ask whether this setting of tasks can be solved at best taking all technical and economic factors into account.Technically speaking, such a test procedure is possible, but it involves extremely high capital expenditures. Alternatively there is the possibility of continuously applying current to the products and of pointedly testing them only at some stopovers. From today's point of view, this fulfills the demanded requirements and is to be realized with a moderate scope of investment.-----Author: Michael Kaltenbach, Sales Manager, ENGMATEC GmbH, headquartered in Radolfzell, Germany.