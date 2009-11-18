TT Electronics put focus on medical

UK based TT Electronics Combines Product and Application Expertise for Medical Equipment Manufacturers.

TT Electronics’ component divisions – AB Mikroelektronik, BI Technologies, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Semelab, TT ims and Welwyn – deliver products and services for the medical market. TT electronics’ products are being specified for a number of applications in medical equipment. In addition to components, TT electronics also provides complete solutions through advanced manufacturing services for medical systems, including design support, application engineering assistance, and advanced testing for medical electronics.



“We have recently developed a dedicated medical electronics team across all of the TT Electronics component businesses to better serve the medical industry’s needs from both a components and manufacturing standpoint,” said Bob Taber, worldwide medical team leader. “With our combined application engineering expertise, wide product offering and extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities, we are able to provide our medical customers with complete solutions to meet all of their application-specific needs.”



TT Electronics’ passive components, optoelectronics and semiconductors are used extensively in diagnostic, imaging and laboratory equipment; patient monitoring systems; instrumentation; and pharmaceutical delivery and dispensing systems.



The TT Electronics component divisions have manufacturing sites strategically positioned worldwide, three of which are ISO 12485:2003-certified, allowing them to manufacture medical electronic systems. All manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001 certified, and several of the sites are TS 16949:2002 certified as well.