Efore separates businesses

Finland based EMS Provider Efore's Systems business has been separated into their own business unit. Kimmo Akiander M.Sc. (Engineering) has been appointed as new Vice President, Systems BU with effect from August 19, 2005.

He has previously acted as Customer Operations Manager in Systems division within OEM2 business unit. Kimmo Akiander will report to Efore Group"s Executive Vice President and President Europe Kari Saarinen. He will be a member of Efore Group"s Corporate Executive Conference and European Management Team.



At the same time Mrs. Ritva Turunen, the General Manager for Efore Group"s Estonian Operations, has been appointed as a member of Efore Group"s Corporate Executive Conference.



Efore Plc is a group providing services for telecommunication and information technologies, industrial automation, medical electronics and engineering industries and its operations are to design, manufacture, and market highly advanced customized power solutions, standard power supplies, DC- and AC power systems, integration and power electronics design and manufacturing services (EDMS).