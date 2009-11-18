Jabil agrees to social plan in Italy

The Florida-based EMS-provider Jabil has apparently reached a verbal agreement with union representatives regarding the restructuring of their Italian operations.

As reported in September, Jabil plans to merge its units in San Marco Evangelista and Marcianise. However, negotiations between management and union were cut short at the time for unspecified reasons.



Now both parties have apparently reached a verbal agreement for the unit in Marcianise, which agrees on certain measures for the social plan.



All staff seems to be affected by 8 weeks of temporary holidays - on a rotating scheme. Additional to that, workshops and training courses are to be made availabe as well as incentives for voluntary redundacies, according to evertiq's information.