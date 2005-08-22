Production starts in<br> former Flextronics plant

Some electronics production will remain in parts of the former Flextronics' plant at the Gotland Island in Sweden. Hallberg-Sekrom Fabriks AB (HSF) will start Electronics Production at the site.

During this summer, HSF has invested heavily in advanced equipment for electronics production in the former Flextronics plant. The line consists of a Siplace S 25 HM pick and place machine, a Siplace F5 pick and place machine, a SP500 DEK Horizontal screener and a RP265 (Rehm V7) owen.



The plant has a capacity to place 36000 components per hour with component sizes from 0201 to 90 mm tall connectors. The production is adapted to use mainly flip chip, CSP, BGA, baredies and odd shape components. After assembling in larger volumes will take place at HFS's sister company in Estonia.



HFS tells evertiq that they will be ready to make their first shipment in mid September.



Apart from HFS, another company, Telecom Equipment overhaul firm, Sweprod, is also established in the former Flextronics plant. The rest of the plant will be transformed into a shopping mall.