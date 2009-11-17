”Industrial” biggest EMS segment in Europe

According to an IPC Study on the EMS Industry, industrial electronics is the largest market for participating companies in Europe.

Despite economic setbacks in 2008 and 2009, the world market for electronics manufacturing services (EMS) will continue to grow according to a report released by IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries. The comprehensive EMS study, 2008-2009 Analysis and Forecast for the EMS Industry, presents data and analysis on the EMS industry examining critical trends and providing forecasts, including the potential for market expansion.

The EMS sector was the last in the electronics supply chain to feel the impact of the global recession, but growth is expected to return in 2010. As the world’s economies begin recovery, the global EMS market is projected to grow at an annual average rate of 8.1 percent until 2013. The forecast in this report was provided by Electronic Trend Publications.



The study provides general business metrics on the sample of companies that participated in the annual survey by region — North America, Europe and Asia — along with trends in sources of revenue, revenue per employee, services offered, markets served, manufacturing technology, capital investment, spending on equipment and materials, and market size.



In addition, the study highlights major end markets for EMS activity by region. The communications market dominated the top spot for both North America and Asia, whereas industrial electronics is the largest market for participating companies in Europe.



