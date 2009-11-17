No more layoffs at Note

Note's CEO Knut Pogost believes that the company has reached the right size in Sweden, but he still sees no clear signs that the market has picked up momentum.

Note has slimmed firmly in Sweden during the past few years, but the company's CEO Knut Pogost believes that all redundancy measures have reached an end. Now the company plans to focus instead on new solutions for each of the units individually, should that become necessary. However, the unit in Skellefteå has to be an excemption of this new found strategy. Here a major telecom customer has ended a product line and with it the production at Note's facility ended too.



"Note can survive in its present form", Knut Pogost told evertiq in an interview. "The book-to-bill ratio is increasing and the company is able to increase its cashflow". He also sees signs that Note - as well as the entire EMS-industry - is moving towards better times. Productivity is in place and the company managed to turn itself around.



There is a particular need for Note's services and the company believes in the future, Knut Pogost continued in saying. The turn-around does not yet show in the fiscal figures and the situation is still difficult to analyze. "Customers give quite different signals. Something is happening, but it is difficult to see a clear trend. That some type of economic change is under way - that is very obvious - but to say the crisis is over is rather premature", said Knut Pogost in our interview.



"There is a lot of government spending, especially on infrastructure, but nobody knows for how long. Most activities are - one way or the other - connected to state subsidiaries. When and how the consumer market will follow suit remains to be seen", Knut Pogost told evertiq.