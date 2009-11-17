Celestica is considering four acquisitions in the health-care business

As evertiq reported last week, EMS-provider Celestica is looking for acquisition objects within the healthcare sector. Celestica has now substantiated this plan - saying that they eye as many as 4 acquisitions in the health-care business.

Celestica is planing to spend approximately $100 million on each of these acquisitions, as the Canada-based EMS-provider wants to grow in its health-care business, Bloomberg reports. These acquisitions are mainly planned through buying intellectual property, technology or market position.