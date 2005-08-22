Telit opens Nordic office

Italian GSM/GPRS module manufacturer Telit Communications is opening an office in Copenhagen to support the growth in Nordic and Baltic countries.

In parallel with the opening of the office in Copenhagen, new offices have also opened in London, Madrid and Rome, enabling Telit Communications to extend sales and support into the local markets.



"There is a huge market opportunity in the Nordic and Baltic countries, and I will make sure that all customers, mobile operators and system integrators adopt the value proposition of Telit Communications" says Mads Kring, Regional Sales Director Nordic & Baltic.



Telit Communications S.p.A., based in Trieste, Italy), is a specialist in the GSM/GPRS/CDMA telecommunications market, and has recently in April 2005 successfully raised 23M£ (35M?) of capital in the IPO at London AIM (Alternative Investment Market). The reported turnover of Telit Communications PLC for the year ended 31 December 2004 reached 75M? based on M2M GSM/GPRS modules and value added reselling of handsets.