Dell to outsource Mini 3 smartphones to Foxconn

Dell has decided to outsource the production of its Mini 3 smartphones to EMS-giant Foxconn.

Dell has also decided to rely on contract manufacturing partners for the production of its MID products - handing the deal to ODM Qisda. The company has scheduled the launch of its MID products for 2010. Foxconn will produce the Mini 3 on an ODM basis. The EMS-giant is also set to manufacture a 2.75G version and a 3G version for the marketes in China and Brazil respectively, according to Digitimes.