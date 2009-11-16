Nokia to see strike action in Finland

The Finnish Union of Salaried Employees (TU) is to start a one-week strike in Finland - stating on December 1, 2009 - which will also affect mobile phone giant Nokia.

The strike action in Finland will affect four major companies - Nokia, ABB, Rautaruukki and STX. TU wants to spur ongoing contract talks. A Nokia spokesperson told Reuters that the company was ready to offset any possible impact the strike might have at its mobile phone manufacturing facility in Salo.