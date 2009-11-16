Electronics Production | November 16, 2009
Smartrac with new production facility in Germany
Smartrac lays foundation stone for highly secure eID inlay production site in Germany.
The Netherland based manufacturer and supplier of RFID transponders, Smartrac N.V., has started construction of an RFID inlay production facility for eID products in Germany. Work on the enlargement of the existing production facility has already started at the site in Reichshof-Wehnrath.
Smartrac already produces transponders for the industry and logistics market segments in Reichshof-Wehnrath. The site is now being enlarged to accommodate a production environment for the manufacture of highly secure RFID inlays for electronic identification (eID) documents such as passports and National ID Cards. To this end, the company plans to set up a high security environment compliant with the EAL 5+ security standard, comparable to what is already in place in its high security facility in Thailand.
With the enlargement of the existing production facility, the company intends to exploit synergies and turn the location in Reichshof-Wehnrath into a European competence centre. Further benefits of the site arise from the competencies and depth of experience of the employees on site with the specific requirements of the production of security critical RFID transponders for the automotive industry.
