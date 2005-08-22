TDK becomes Teridian

TDK Semiconductor Corporation, a specialist in mixed-signal integrated circuits has announced that it has changed its name to Teridian Semiconductor Corporation.

As previously announced on April 8, 2005 Golden Gate Capital, in partnership with the US-based semiconductor management team acquired the company from TDK-USA, a subsidiary of the Japan-based TDK Corporation.



"The company's new name, Teridian Semiconductor Corporation represents an important step in our evolution as a leading mixed-signal device company. We believe the timing of the re-branding is especially important as we launch a number of new products in the residential and industrial meter, smart card reader, Ethernet, and WAN markets " said Gerald Fitch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teridian Semiconductor Corporation.



David Dominik, Managing Director of Golden Gate Capital commented, "The re-branding, coupled with management's efforts to further focus their product development strategy represents an excellent example of Golden Gate Capital's partnership with management to build a world-class semiconductor company"



The name change is effective immediately. The company is working with its customers to facilitate a seamless name change transition.