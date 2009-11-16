Foxconn's Innolux to acquire Chi Mei

Foxconn's Innolux and Chi Mei Optoelectronics (CMO) are to merge the companies through 100% of the exchange of their common shares (coming up to $5 billion).

Subject to the completion of all legal procedures, both companies have agreed that each 2.05 shares of CMO common share will be exchanged into 1 of Innolux common share. The new company following the merger will be re-named as Chimei Innolux.