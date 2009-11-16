Q3’09 European Electronics Distribution Trend shows sequential Growth

Figures released by IDEA (International Distribution of Electronics Association) signal a return to growth in the bookings and billings trend for the European electronic components Distributor Total Available Market (DTAM) in Q3’09, with the Book-to-Bill ratio improving to 1.08:1.

According to IDEA Vice President Lena Norder, the figures are better than the association’s previous guidance but in line with the financial results for many sectors of the global electronic components market: “Whilst this improvement in the sequential results for both bookings and billings is great news, it is coming from an historically low base and still represents a significant decline when compared to the same period in the previous year.” said Lena Norder. “The re-stabilisation of our industry and economy over the second half of the year is to be welcomed but despite the optimistic industry forecasts I suspect that we will continue to ‘bounce along the bottom’ of this recession, but we hope to see a return to stable growth in Europe during next year.”Click on chart to view a bigger image.Total European Distribution Bookings (Net Sales Orders Entered) in Q3‘09 increased by 16% when compared to the previous quarter but declined by (10%) when compared to the same period ‘08. Sector specific Bookings changes in Q3 ’09 compared to the same period last year were: Semiconductors declined by (7%); Passives by (16%); whilst Electro-mechs and Other Components declined by (16%).Total European Distribution Billings (Net Sales Invoiced less Credits) in Q3‘09 improved by 3%, when compared to the previous quarter but declined by (20%) compared to the same period ‘08. Sector specific Billings changes in Q3’09 compared to the same period last year were: Semiconductors declined by (21%); Passives declined by (21%); Electro-mechs and Other Components declined by (16%).