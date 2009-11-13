Camtek closes SELA acquisition

Camtek has completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of SELA - Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories, which was announced on September 24, 2009.

In consideration for the shares, Camtek will pay to SELA’s shareholders future payments in the aggregate amount of up to $9.5 million, contingent upon SELA’s revenues.



"SELA is a significant addition to our technological assets, and we are eager to leverage Camtek’s global infrastructure, sales and support teams, manufacturing and facilities, to continue to service SELA’s existing customer base, while targeting new customers. Sela will function as a Business Division within Camtek, led by Mr. Colin Smith, formerly SELA’s CEO and President, who will assume the position of VP at Camtek and Sela Division manager" commented Rafi Amit, Camtek’s CEO.