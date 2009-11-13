Electronics Production | November 13, 2009
Acer now tops UK list of PC vendors
PC shipments in the UK totalled 3.3 million units in the 3Q/2009, a decrease of 2.4% compared with the same period in 2008. The 3Q showed a return to seasonal growth patterns with a sequential increase of 30%.
“The decline in the PC market in the UK has slowed down and the return to growth will be slow and a difficult process,” said Ranjit Atwal, principal analyst at Gartner, based in the UK. “While the consumer market continued to defy the economic environment, the business market was still very weak.”
Overall, the mobile PC market saw growth and was driven by a continued increase in consumer demand for mini-notebooks. “With consumer spending restricted, mini-notebooks are becoming more appealing as they provide better functionality at the lower price points,” added Mr Atwal. “Most of the PC vendors now offer mini-notebooks as they realise the importance of this category. Mini-notebooks represented more than 40 per cent of the total consumer notebook market in the third quarter of 2009.”
Most of the vendors are facing a difficult time. “Interestingly, two vendors at either end of the price spectrum are winning the battle. At one end, Acer continued to provide price-conscious products through multiple channels to attract a wider buying audience. At the other end, Apple leveraged the “halo” effect of the Apple brand created by the iPods and iPhones into the PC arena, dominating the mid to higher price brackets.” Acer gained the No. 1 position while Samsung is closing the gap on Apple in fifth place, with 4.8 per cent market share. Samsung also saw the highest performance of the quarter, with 206.6 per cent growth year-on-year.
The professional market continued to be weak and will remain so into the first half of 2010. The impact of Windows 7 will be delayed until later on in 2010 as organisations complete the testing and integration of Windows 7. As the professional market regenerates itself, vendors such as Dell and HP will have more opportunities to grow market share.
Mr Atwal concluded: “The PC market in the UK was weaker than both Germany and France, and it is not expected to become stronger than those countries in the near future.”
-----
This article is part of a series:
- Western Europe PC Market declined slightly in 3Q/2009
- Acer now tops UK list of PC vendors
- France: Mini-notebooks drove return to growth
- Germany: PC shipments saw return to growth
Overall, the mobile PC market saw growth and was driven by a continued increase in consumer demand for mini-notebooks. “With consumer spending restricted, mini-notebooks are becoming more appealing as they provide better functionality at the lower price points,” added Mr Atwal. “Most of the PC vendors now offer mini-notebooks as they realise the importance of this category. Mini-notebooks represented more than 40 per cent of the total consumer notebook market in the third quarter of 2009.”
Most of the vendors are facing a difficult time. “Interestingly, two vendors at either end of the price spectrum are winning the battle. At one end, Acer continued to provide price-conscious products through multiple channels to attract a wider buying audience. At the other end, Apple leveraged the “halo” effect of the Apple brand created by the iPods and iPhones into the PC arena, dominating the mid to higher price brackets.” Acer gained the No. 1 position while Samsung is closing the gap on Apple in fifth place, with 4.8 per cent market share. Samsung also saw the highest performance of the quarter, with 206.6 per cent growth year-on-year.
The professional market continued to be weak and will remain so into the first half of 2010. The impact of Windows 7 will be delayed until later on in 2010 as organisations complete the testing and integration of Windows 7. As the professional market regenerates itself, vendors such as Dell and HP will have more opportunities to grow market share.
Mr Atwal concluded: “The PC market in the UK was weaker than both Germany and France, and it is not expected to become stronger than those countries in the near future.”
-----
This article is part of a series:
- Western Europe PC Market declined slightly in 3Q/2009
- Acer now tops UK list of PC vendors
- France: Mini-notebooks drove return to growth
- Germany: PC shipments saw return to growth
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments