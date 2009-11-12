Foxconn to manufacture for Finisar

Foxconn will manufacture and sell Laserwire connectors, adapters and cable assemblies - a family of 10 Gbps active optical and active copper cables - for Finisar.

"We are excited to add Laserwire to our product portfolio," said Caesar Chen, Foxconn senior vice president of Cable R&D.



"Foxconn has been a trusted leader in interconnect solutions for a long time and shares our vision of driving low power, low cost serial cables into next generation server connectivity. I have great confidence in their ability to support customers with the same level of service as Finisar", Jan Meise, director of strategic marketing at Finisar added.



Finisar is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, USA with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide.