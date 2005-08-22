CMC Magnetics considering Asian<br> manufacturing to avoid EU investigation

CMC Magnetics reported that it will increase production capacity in UK and Mexico in line with adapting to the EU investigations for dumping. CMC is also looking at the possibilities to set up manufacturing lines in SE Asia which is not under pressure from the EU investigations.

Ritek is another company who is planning to avoid the antidumping investigations. The company will expand its subsidiary in Vietnam. By the end of the year the volume production of optical discs will start. Vietnam is not one of the target countries of the EU's antidumping investigation.