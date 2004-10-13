Intel makes revenue $8.5 Billion

Intel Corporation announced third-quarter revenue of $8.5 billion, up 5 percent sequentially and up 8 percent year-over-year.

Third-quarter net income was $1.9 billion, up 8 percent sequentially and up 15 percent year-over-year. Earnings per share were 30 cents, up 11 percent sequentially and up 20 percent from 25 cents in the third quarter of 2003.



"Intel delivered growth in both of its major businesses in the third quarter driven by record server and mobile microprocessor shipments and market segment share gains in flash memory," said Intel CEO Craig R. Barrett. "Growth was not as high as we originally anticipated due to inventory adjustments at some of our major customers and lower than expected overall demand for PCs.



"Intel crossed over to 90nm technology in microprocessor shipments to the computing market segment for the quarter and built 65nm memory chips containing more than half a billion transistors each, reflecting the company's long-term strategy of investing in leading-edge process technology. We also returned more cash to our stockholders with a $2.5-billion share re-purchase, our largest ever."