STMicro to licence NXP's Contactless MIFARE technology

Through the global strategic licensing agreement, STMicroelectronics will now be able to integrate NXP's entire MIFARE family into its security solutions for mobile phone and banking applications.

It will also facilitate the convergence of the MIFARE infrastructure and Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled mobile devices, accelerating worldwide contactless application deployments.



On top of NXP’s new state-of-the-art MIFARE Plus contactless technology, ST can also include MIFARE Classic and MIFARE DESFire technology into its (U)SIM card ICs and other embedded secure solutions for the mobile phone market, as well as into security solutions for PC readers and banking card ICs, a press release states.



The agreement is set to drive the emergence of NFC-based services, such as electronic ticketing and payment, as well as advanced contactless banking cards. These applications will deliver enhanced consumer convenience and user-friendliness while allowing mobile network operators to increase average revenue per user.