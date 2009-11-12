Metris rebrands as Nikon Metrology

The corporate name of Metris is changed into Nikon Metrology NV. Under the Nikon brand, Nikon and Metris will synergize their respective strengths with regards to technology, marketing and services.

The new organization yields the most complete metrology offering, as state-of-the-art Nikon 2.5D vision measuring systems excellently complement optical and mechanical Metris 3D metrology solutions. Nikon’s strong company position guarantees future-proof investments and a secured growth path for continued product development and innovation, a press release states.



“We are delighted to be able to trade under the flag of the powerful Nikon brand, facilitating and accelerating the global rollout of our optical metrology revolution,” states Bart Van Coppenolle, founder of Metris and today CEO of Nikon Metrology. “We look forward to further invest in future product development and customer support, leveraging the strength of a strong international technology group. Together, we will strengthen our leadership position as an optical metrology innovator, and firmly extend trade with our global customers and business partners.”