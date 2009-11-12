Everlight & EBV Elektronik with EMEA distribution franchise agreement

Everlight Electronics EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, partner to distribute the Everlight portfolio to illumination customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"With EBV we significantly strengthen our sales channel network and further enhance the support to our customers in EMEA. Following our strategy this partnership will help us to further intensify our design-in focus and is an important step to expand our business into new regions and emerging market segments", said Stephan Greiner, Vice President Global Sales of Everlight Electronics. "Combining Everlight's and EBV's offerings we expect to increase customer value."