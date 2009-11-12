Tomra & PartnerTech expand partnership

Swedish EMS-provider PartnerTech will produce T53 reverse vending machines for Nowegian Tomra Systems ASA. PartnerTech will deliver most of the machines for Tomra's markets in the USA.

Annual sales are projected to be SEK 35 million for a number of years starting in November 2009. "We have collaborated with PartnerTech since 2005 and are very satisfied with what has been accomplished," says Harald Henriksen, Senior Vice President Technology of Tomra Systems ASA in Norway. "Given the success and quality of previous projects, not to mention PartnerTech's established skills and future intentions in this area, we were eager to work with them on a new product group."



"This agreement will further strengthen the relationship between our two companies," says Rune Glavare, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB. "We are very happy and proud that Tomra has chosen us to supply yet another product group."