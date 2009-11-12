PCB | November 12, 2009
Aspocomp sales slump 45% Y-o-Y for first 9 months
The Finnish PCB manufacturer Aspocomp reported net sales of €8.9 million of the first 9 months of this year. This result is down 45% down from the same period last year, when Aspocomp reported net sales of €16.3 million.
Sami Holopainen, President & CEO of Aspocomp: "The market still remained challenging. Oulu plant's result stayed on red, but improved from the second quarter of the year. The market is estimated to slightly improve and the operating result of the forth quarter is expected to be positive. However, the full year 2009 EBITDA will be negative. The Suzhou, China plant (MAS) of the joint venture Meadville Aspocomp (BVI) Holdings Ltd. still runs at a low capacity utilization level. It is expected that there will be gradual improvement of both export and local sales in the later part of year 2009. The India plant project remains on hold until further notice."
Personnel
During the period, Aspocomp had an average of 108 employees (147). The personnel count on September 30, 2009 was 101 (126). Of them, 69 (83) were non-salaried and 32 (43) salaried employees. The reference numbers are for continuing operations.
Litigations
In 2007, the French Supreme Court ordered the company to pay approximately EUR 11 million, including annual interest of about 7%, to 388 former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S. In January 2009, the Labor Court of Evreux, France ruled that the company has to pay approximately EUR 0.5 million in compensation, with interest, to a further 13 former employees. Aspocomp has appealed the decision to the next instance in France. The aforementioned compensations do not have a profit impact during 2009.
The claims are related to the notice time salaries of the closed, heavily loss-making Evreux plant. The closure took place in 2002.
There is a risk that the remaining approximately 100 employees may also institute proceedings. In France, the statute of limitations for filing a suit is 30 years.
Outlook for the Future
Aspocomp's financial position is satisfactory. The lean cost structure and the outlook for operations in Oulu enable the continuity of operations. Net sales in 2009 will decline due to the difficult market situation and solutions implemented to reduce risks. The market is estimated to slightly improve during the last quarter compared to the previous quarters.
Group's forth quarter operating result is expected to be positive, but the full year operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) will remain negative. In addition to developing the continuing operations of the company, the Board of Directors is looking into various structural development solutions, including carrying out company reorganization in the future.
Personnel
During the period, Aspocomp had an average of 108 employees (147). The personnel count on September 30, 2009 was 101 (126). Of them, 69 (83) were non-salaried and 32 (43) salaried employees. The reference numbers are for continuing operations.
Litigations
In 2007, the French Supreme Court ordered the company to pay approximately EUR 11 million, including annual interest of about 7%, to 388 former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S. In January 2009, the Labor Court of Evreux, France ruled that the company has to pay approximately EUR 0.5 million in compensation, with interest, to a further 13 former employees. Aspocomp has appealed the decision to the next instance in France. The aforementioned compensations do not have a profit impact during 2009.
The claims are related to the notice time salaries of the closed, heavily loss-making Evreux plant. The closure took place in 2002.
There is a risk that the remaining approximately 100 employees may also institute proceedings. In France, the statute of limitations for filing a suit is 30 years.
Outlook for the Future
Aspocomp's financial position is satisfactory. The lean cost structure and the outlook for operations in Oulu enable the continuity of operations. Net sales in 2009 will decline due to the difficult market situation and solutions implemented to reduce risks. The market is estimated to slightly improve during the last quarter compared to the previous quarters.
Group's forth quarter operating result is expected to be positive, but the full year operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) will remain negative. In addition to developing the continuing operations of the company, the Board of Directors is looking into various structural development solutions, including carrying out company reorganization in the future.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments