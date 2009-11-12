Beru to lay off 80 in Ireland

Germany-based component manufacturer Beru Electronics plans to lay off around 80 staff at its facility in Tralee, Ireland.

The redundancies are said to be part of an overall re-organisation. Through this, the company expects to save the remaining 120 jobs at the facility, local media reports continue. Talks about possible layoffs and even the closure of the facility have been ongoing since the summer. Beru announced in June ti transfer the manufacturing of quick-start glow plugs to its facility in Ludwigsburg, Germany.



New business and contracts for the Irish facility, which could compensate the production transfer and bring the Tralee production unit back to profitibility, have not materialised, the reports continue in saying.